Morgan Stanley Trims American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Target Price to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE AEL opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,661 shares of company stock worth $1,272,987 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.