Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,703.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,009 shares of company stock worth $383,573 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

