MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last quarter.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

