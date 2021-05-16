Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Shares of XERS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

