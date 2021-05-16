26,744 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

