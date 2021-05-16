Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $96,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $103.24.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

