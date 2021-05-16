Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 151 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $5,278,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $5,629,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $309.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.