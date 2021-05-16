Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.62.

LPRO opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

