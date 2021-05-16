Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 5,470 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4,695.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 203,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

