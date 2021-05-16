Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.18% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWCC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

