Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

