Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

