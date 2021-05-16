Morgan Stanley Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $81.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. L Brands has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $71.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

