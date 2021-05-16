Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 150,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $45,000.00.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
