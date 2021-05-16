Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 150,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $45,000.00.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

