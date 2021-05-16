Vertcoin Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $81.14 million and $21.61 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,182.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.80 or 0.07748278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.38 or 0.02548432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.26 or 0.00649136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00205491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00814376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00663962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00580448 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,037,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

