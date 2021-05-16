Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $4,375.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00092587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00514169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00232700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004934 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.57 or 0.01168242 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.