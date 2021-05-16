Homeros Price Hits $0.13 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $66.25 million and $10.60 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01123828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00065281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00114065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00064633 BTC.

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

