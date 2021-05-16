Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
