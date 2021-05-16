Black Hills Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.