The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $49.40 Average PT from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

