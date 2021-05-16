Analysts Set Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target at $1.40

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSFFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CSFFF stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -485.50 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

