Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $929.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

