Morgan Stanley Raises Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $22.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ PAHC opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
