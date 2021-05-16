Morgan Stanley Raises Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $22.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

