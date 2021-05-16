MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $32.65 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $618.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

