DA Davidson Raises Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $20.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

LCUT opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

