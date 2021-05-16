SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCSKF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded SCSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SCSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSK stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59. SCSK has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $62.00.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.