Credit Suisse Group Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins downgraded Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

