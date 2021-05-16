MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

