South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. South32 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. South32 has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

