Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

