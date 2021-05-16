Curtis Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 590,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

