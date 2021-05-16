Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,625 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

