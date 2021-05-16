Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.