Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $231.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.66 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.