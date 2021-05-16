Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,203 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

