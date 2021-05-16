Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 17,937 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $258.47 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.11 and a 200 day moving average of $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

