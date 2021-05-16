47,009 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.
Kismet Acquisition Three Profile
