47,009 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

