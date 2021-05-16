Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $277,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

