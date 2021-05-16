Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 1,830 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

