Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 43,904 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 92.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,904 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

