Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $511.19 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

