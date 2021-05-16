Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $65,789,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $16,123,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock valued at $27,160,840. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

