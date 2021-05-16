20,461 Shares in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

