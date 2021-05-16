Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 93,496 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $133,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.05 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.33 and a 12 month high of $397.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.