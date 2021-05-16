Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $96,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

AMAT opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.