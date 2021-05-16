Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,092,000.

IVE opened at $149.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

