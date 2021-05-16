Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 203 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BLK stock opened at $856.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.52 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

