Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

