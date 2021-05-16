$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

