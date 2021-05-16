Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 88,708 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $148.22 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.